Kenny Pickett Doesn't Sound Happy About His Steelers Tenure

The Pittsburgh Steelers once viewed Kenny Pickett as their franchise quarterback until the experiment ended after two seasons.

Luckily for Pickett, the Philadelphia Eagles brought him in for a backup role behind Jalen Hurts, and Pickett won a Super Bowl in his first season out of Pittsburgh.

Now, Pickett's fighting for the starting job in Cleveland, joining the QB room with Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Pickett spoke to the media on Wednesday and took a subtle shot at the Steelers, sounding happier with Philly's operations compared to the Steelers, who drafted him 20th overall in 2022.

"I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett shared.

"I think I just, you know, they were showing how it's supposed to be done really from the top. So when you get a chance to see what it's supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays, I think it will pay dividends for me in the future."

Pickett's stats certainly did not meet the expectations of a first-round pick, throwing for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 25 games with the Steelers.

If it's a matter of criticizing the Steelers' process of developing QBs, Pickett isn't the only one condemning Pittsburgh.

During a recent radio appearance, four-time Super Bowl winner and Steelers icon Terry Bradshaw ripped the organization for shifting its focus to signing 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

In his anti-Rodgers rant, Bradshaw also noted that the Steelers let Kenny Pickett down.

"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw admitted. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn’t protect him. They didn’t give him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect, and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of."

READ: Terry Bradshaw Rips Idea of Aaron Rodgers Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers: Go Back To Cali!

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been hyping up working with Pickett next year, though at some point, Cleveland will need to start making difficult decisions with its stuffed QB room.

"I'm really excited about what Kenny brings to the team," Stefanski said. "He's a guy who works extremely hard at his craft. I love the way he thinks about the game. He's very, very tough. He's doing a nice job."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela