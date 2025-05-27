Terry Bradshaw Rips Idea of Aaron Rodgers Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers: Go Back To Cali!

Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is not a fan of a potential Aaron Rodgers move to Pittsburgh.

Bradshaw, who helped build the Pittsburgh Steelers into a dynasty — winning four Super Bowls in black and yellow — cemented the franchise’s reputation as a powerhouse for decades.

In 2025, Bradshaw is lamenting the state of the Steelers as they pursue the 41-year-old Rodgers in hopes of securing a championship. Appearing on 103.7 The Buzz, Bradshaw criticized the offseason flirtation between the Steelers and Rodgers, which, as of mid-May, has not resulted in a signed contract.

"That’s a joke. To me, it’s just a joke," Bradshaw said.

"Scary Terry" didn’t hold back, delivering pointed yet honest commentary about Rodgers.

"What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California, go somewhere, chew on bark, and whisper to the gods out there."

Rodgers’ potential move to Pittsburgh, following a lackluster two-year stint with the New York Jets, has stirred controversy among current Steelers players and franchise legends like Bradshaw.

Pittsburgh’s desperation for a stable quarterback has led them to pursue Rodgers, whose NFL career appears to be nearing its end — or may already be over.

Rodgers’ inconsistent interest in returning for a 21st NFL season has drawn criticism, but the Steelers’ dysfunction at the quarterback position since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement remains at the heart of the controversy.

Bradshaw also addressed Pittsburgh’s mishandling of Kenny Pickett, its former first-round quarterback.

"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw admitted. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn’t protect him. They didn’t give him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect, and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.

"Then they throw a kid in there for two years with an offense that doesn’t fit, doesn’t work, and can’t run because the offensive line isn’t even good enough for run blocking. Now they’re saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn’t a failure — the Steelers were the failure."

If Rodgers does return, the only way to silence the doubters will be to deliver a seventh championship to Pittsburgh.

Will Aaron Rodgers come back for another year? And will it be with the Steelers?

