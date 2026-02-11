Kenneth Walker Fires Back At Seahawks GM’s Parade Contract Joke

The Super Bowl MVP is about to get PAID.

If you thought the rainy city knew how to throw a party, you haven’t seen John Schneider with a red Solo cup and a Super Bowl ring.

The Seahawks GM looked like the guy who found the open bar before giving the wedding toast.

Fresh off Seattle’s 29-13 thrashing of the Patriots, Schneider grabbed the mic at Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and made a curious comment about star running back and MVP Kenneth Walker III.

"Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!" Schneider yelled to nearly a million fans.

Then it got weird.

WATCH:

"He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago. It was really weird. M-V-P! M-V-P!"

Schneider swayed with the trophy, grinning ear-to-ear and looking jokingly toasted.

But while the GM was playing dealmaker in his own head, Walker wasn’t having it.

After a 135-yard MVP performance that etched his name into Emerald City lore, Walker hopped on Instagram Stories to respond:

"Must’ve been da liquor he drinking cuz I never said dat shi!" followed by two laughing emojis.

Walker is projected to command north of $13.5 million per year. And after Schneider publicly joked about "negotiating," the price of poker may have ticked up. The Seahawks have roughly $73 million in cap space, but public leverage is public leverage.

If Schneider was the happy drunk of the parade, linebacker Ernest Jones IV was ready to fight the entire NFC West.

Wearing a custom Sam Darnold T-shirt, Jones grabbed the mic and delivered a NSFW message:

"If you’ve got anything to say about my quarterback, my defense, our O-line, or the city of Seattle, I got two words for you: f**k you."

Between Schneider’s red-cup diplomacy and Jones’ verbal haymakers, the parade delivered exactly what Seattle wanted: chaos, bravado, and a Lombardi Trophy.

As the celebration rolled toward the Space Needle, the vibes stayed immaculate.

