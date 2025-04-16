Ken Griffey Jr. Captured Some All-Time Photos Of Rory McIlroy Winning The Masters At Augusta National

Ken Griffey Jr. has picked up photography in recent years as a bit of a side hustle. Already in 2025, the Baseball Hall of Famer worked as a credential photographer for the Los Angeles Dodgers - Chicago Cubs series in Japan, and then took his talents to Augusta National to snap shots during one of the most electric Masters of all time.

Griffey Jr. was on site at Augusta National throughout the week, and not only did he manage to secure a stellar spot around the 18th green to witness Rory McIlroy's playoff victory over Justin Rose on Sunday, he captured some truly iconic photos of the moment.

While a huge number of Griffey Jr. photos from the Masters can be found on Getty Images, two stand above the rest.

One of Griffey Jr.'s photos features McIlory with his hands on his knees, overcome with emotion essentially being held up by his caddie and best friend, Harry Diamond.

The photo showing two best friends relishing a moment for the history books, another photo of McIlroy lying on his hands and knees just seconds after making the green-jacket-clinching putt is as raw and cool as it gets.

McIlroy wasn't crying in that moment, he was sobbing after finally winning his first Masters to become just the sixth player of the modern era to complete the career Grand Slam.

Some photography aficionados out there may find something off with Griffey's shot of McIlroy lying on the green, but being positioned in that spot and capturing that exact moment in time is special not only for the golf world, but the sports world in general.

Not only did Ken Griffey Jr. hit 630 home runs in the MLB, he's pretty damn good with a camera.