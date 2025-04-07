Kelvin Sampson References 'Sasquatch' In Epic Mid-Game Interview During National Championship

Often, when reporters conduct interviews of coaches during games, the coaches don't say much. There's a reason they call it "coach-speak." But Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson delivered anything but "coach-speak" when CBS interviewed him during the National Championship against the Florida Gators.

With just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half and the Cougars leading 14-10, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Sampson why his team was struggling from the 3-point line (they hadn't made a 3 to that point).

Sampson started with some standard stuff, noting that neither team was particularly effective from the three-point line early in the game. But he went on to explain why in a way that really only Sampson could.

"It's nerves. It's championship night. This isn't the middle of January against Sasquatch State. This is the National Championship, there are going to be nerves," Sampson said.

"What conference is Sasquatch State in?" CBS play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle quipped after the interview.

I'm with Ian Eagle here. I need to know a lot more about Sasquatch State. Is it real? I bet a lot of people would tell you that it's real and that they've seen the campus.

Of course, they tried to take a picture, but the photos are grainy and unclear. It's probably not a left-wing college, like most American universities, because I imagine the carbon footprint at Sasquatch State is massive.

Is there a large section of kids who couldn't quite make the grades to get into Sasquatch State and had to settle for the sister school, Yeti Tech?

Is there a dress code involved at Sasquatch State? Like, do you make your own tinfoil hat or does the school provide that for you?

OK, I'm done. These jokes are abominable.

I'll see myself out.