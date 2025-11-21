Travis Kelce Announces When He'll Make Retirement Decision

Travis Kelce just turned 36-years-old in October, making him an ancient relic by the standards of NFL skill position players.

It's not just the years either; Kelce's been incredibly healthy his entire career, appearing in almost every available game since he started playing full-time in 2014. Since starting the back half of his career, he's played in 16 games in 2021, 17 in 2022, 15 in 2023, 16 in 2024. He's played in each of the Kansas City Chiefs' first 10 games of 2025.

And after what seemed like a decline in production in 2023-2024 from his extremely lofty peak, Kelce's back in top form in 2025. He's averaging 12.6 yards per reception, his highest number since 2020. He's already outpaced his 2024 touchdown total with four scoring catches this season.

He's also catching 75.8 percent of his targets, the third-highest catch percentage of his career. Again, he's 36-years-old and the oldest active starting tight end in the league.

It's reasonable to wonder, then, when Kelce thinks he'll be ready to retire. And he addressed it this week, ahead of his team's important home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Travis Kelce Not Sure On Retirement, Wants To Help Team

Kelce told the media after practice this week that he's not sure if he'll retire after the 2025 season, but when he does make that decision, he wants to time it so that the organization benefits.

"Seeing my brother go through it and seeing — I don't know, how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa," he said.

"It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens," he continued, "and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won't think about it until then."

Kelce also addressed the Chiefs' relative struggles this season, saying their issues stem from lack of execution, not focus.

"I think it's not a matter of effort. It's all just execution," Kelce said. "We're in here every single day grinding our tails off, trying to get that fixed. You feel it from the coaches. They're tightening things up a little bit so we focus on those details, and so we can play fast and play with a purpose."

Kelce's the rare NFL player who has his post-playing career figured out. His podcast with his brother Jason, "New Heights" is extremely popular. Particularly because of his relationship with now-fiancee Taylor Swift. He's also turned to acting, with a small supporting role in "Happy Gilmore 2."

Oh, and again, he's engaged to one of the richest people on earth. At this point, continuing to play would be out of love for the game, a desire to win, and burnishing his already Hall of Fame-level credentials. It doesn't sound like he's made his mind up, but the fact he's mentioning it now leads you to believe it's not far off.