Kay Adams Refused To Let The Internet Temperature Shame Her On Christmas Day

Nothing wrong with being cold when it's in the fifties...

Like a great many of you, I spent a good portion of Christmas Day watching NFL football, and that left me thinking two things.

The first was, "Man, I think Netflix might suck at streaming sports," while the second thing I thought to myself from my humble Floridian abode — where it was about 78 degrees on Christmas — was "I would hate standing in that cold weather."

Well, Kay Adams gave us the details and says she was having a hard time with the DC area temps while working the Cowboys-Commanders game that kicked off the day's slate.

Even though, by Christmas Day standards, it was pretty mild outside.

READ: LIONS FAN WHO GOT PUNCHED BY DK METCALF HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE PROCLAIMING INNOCENCE

A viewer decided the best way to spend Christmas was by dunking on Adams for being a little too bundled up for temperatures in the mid-fifties.

Hey, maybe his stepsister's cousin's neighbor's Nana hasn't had her blood thinned out by years spent in warmer climates.

Ever think about that, huh? Did you?!

Maybe that's why people like me… I mean, people who aren't me that are "thin-blooded wusses" might reach for their heavy coat as soon as the first digit of the ambient temperature is a 5.

Well, Adams took it in stride and had no problem confirming that, yeah, she was freezing, what of it?

And went to some considerable lengths to stay nice and toasty.

For real. Anyone who has had to suffer through ice-cold temperatures (or temps in the mid-fifties) knows that hand warmers — especially those ones that you snap or shake to activate their heating powers — aren't just for hands. They are for wherever you can stick them.

There are no rules.

Good on Adams for not letting people temperature shame her into pretending not to be cold.

I — I mean, people who get cold easily due to years spent in warmer climates — thank you.