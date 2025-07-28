Model Karreuche Tran Emerges As Deion Sanders' Hottest Recruit This Summer

Deion Sanders's new flame is the very hot and popular Karreuche Tran.

Our hearts go out to Coach Deion Sanders after his bladder cancer diagnosis … sandwiched in that announcement, though, was a sly hint he’s 'dating' 37-year-old model Karreuche Tran.

The 57-year-old Sanders shared an emotional video of his family and Karreuche receiving news of the cancer diagnosis. As OutKick's Trey Wallace wrote, Sanders is now cancer-free.

Even with the pressure on, Coach Prime's still pulling top-tier recruits in his personal life, no hesitation.

WATCH:

Unannounced, Tran — who boasts 13.6 million Instagram followers — appeared in Deion's video, there to support the Colorado Buffaloes coach alongside his family.

Colorado's head coach makes it glaringly plausible that he has moved on to dating Tran, who previously dated singer Chris Brown and former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

A video vixen of entertainers, Tran is elevating her game a Mile High and moving on to date Coach Prime in the big leagues. Victor Cruz was the last guy to pop up on Karreuche's dating radar. They reportedly split after a three-year relationship, from 2020 to 2023.

The relationship between Deion and Karreuche is interesting, no doubt, even in a sport where Bill Belichick is dating a girl 48 years his junior.

However, it still makes perfect sense that Sanders snatched up top-notch arm candy ahead of a big season coming up.

The guy's been rumored to take over the Cowboys — Deion's got all the momentum. It's an incredible turnaround for Sanders after losing two toes in 2023.

We'll see if Tran's along for the ride in Deion's third season as the Buffaloes head coach this upcoming season, hoping to improve on a 9-4 record last season, and ushering in a new era without his son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Bladder cancer be damned — Unc's still got it.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela