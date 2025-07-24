Bill Belichick In Football Heaven At ACC Media Days, As Conversation Shifts From Jordon Hudson To Fullbacks

Bill Belichick was able to avoid questions about his personal life, as it was all about football at ACC Media Days

If there was any doubt about how different ACC Media Days would be with Bill Belichick making his first appearance, the crowd surrounding the North Carolina head coach was an easy indication of what's to come this season.

It's still going to take some time to get used to, with the legendary NFL coach roaming the college football sidelines, but we saw a glimpse of ‘Belichick Mania’ on Thursday afternoon as the newest member of the ACC took to the stage for questions.

As he prepares to enter his first fall camp with the Tar Heels, there was plenty of commotion around the North Carolina coach, flanked by security and members of his public relations team while he strolled through the Hilton hotel in Charlotte.

Judging by the number of media members that you could see on television fill up the press conference room, this is starting to feel like the same type of hype that Deion Sanders received during his first year at Colorado.

And while there weren't any questions asked about the wild offseason that transpired, it was obvious that Belichick is still going about things like he's in the NFL.

After giving an opening statement that lasted more than four minutes, Belichick took three questions over the remainder of his time at the podium. One of those inquiries led to him speaking about the fullback position potentially making a comeback in college football, which then had him discussing the inquiry for over three minutes.

‘Belichick Mania’ In Full Effect At ACC Media Days

If you couldn't tell on camera, the room was packed with media members looking to get in a few questions, though the number would only get to three. If we're being honest, I imagine Belichick was thrilled when he started his answer on fullbacks, or his excitement for being in the college game.

For North Carolina, they can expect this at every game that Belichick is coaching, as the attention has obviously paid off for the program. On the same day that Dabo Swinney took to the podium, a majority of the attention was for the legendary NFL coach who jumped head first into the college waters.

Did you expect anything different? I sure hope not, especially after a wild couple of months that centered around his personal life. But don't worry North Carolina fans, it doesn't sound like Jordon Hudson made it into the hotel in downtown Charlotte.

This was all about football, and that's exactly how Belichick wanted it. Will that change in the future? I have no idea, but it feels as though the school has put an end to the conversation around the personal life of its head coach.

Oh, and I promise you that North Carolina officials are enjoying all of this attention, which they should, since they paid for it.

From here, the attention will only grow, with a season-opener against TCU on the horizon. But for now, Bill Belichick is taking all the attention in stride, just as he did in the NFL.

Now, the focus shifts from his comments on the current roster, to what kind of team North Carolina has this season, with seventy new players on the roster.

For that, Bill Belichick is in football heaven.