Tennis Star Sheds Tears, Halts Match At U.S. Open After Ex Shows Up In Crowd

Czech tennis star Karolina Muchova, the No. 13 player in the world, had a moment on the court after spotting her ex-boyfriend in the crowd during the U.S. Open.

The strange sequence took place during her second-round matchup against Sorana Cirstea. While serving down 1-4, Muchova made a gesture toward the crowd and went over to grab a towel to wipe her face before apologizing to the chair umpire for the delay and eventually resuming play in tears.

Polish Millionaire Outed as Alleged U.S. Open Hat Thief; CEO's Company Bombarded With Negative Reviews

During her post-match press conference following her three-set win over Cirstea, Muchova admitted the stop in play "wasn't tennis related."

As first translated and reported by The Athletic, Muchova revealed that it was her ex-boyfriend who took her off guard.

He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn’t be. That startled me a bit. I told him to leave, he didn’t, but later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment," she explained.

After her third-round victory days later, Muchova was asked if she was confident her ex wouldn't show up again, to which she replied, "I mean, who know, right? I don't know."

What makes the situation even more unique is that U.S. Open rules allow players to block certain individuals from obtaining tickets or credentials, but Muchova has not made a request to tournament officials.

Interestingly enough, Muchova was a witness to a similar incident at Wimbledon in July while taking on Britain's Emma Raducanu at the All England Club. Raducanu broke down in tears during their match when she spotted a man who harassed her earlier in the year in Dubai and had been issued a restraining order to stay away from her.

The man was banned from Wimbledon's ticket ballot.

Muchova will take on Marta Kostyuk on Monday with a spot in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on the line.