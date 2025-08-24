Kansas State QB Avery Johnson’s Family Apologizes For Postgame Street Fight in Ireland

A postgame brawl in Dublin involving the K-State QB's father and brother overshadowed the loss to Iowa State. Now they're sorry

Following the loss to Iowa State on Saturday, family members of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson thought it would be a wise decision to start fighting on the streets of Dublin.

Obviously, this led to an embarrassing situation for the Wildcats quarterback, who not only had to deal with the loss, but also his father and brother engaged in a full-on fight outside the stadium.

The aftermath went just how you'd expect it, with a video circulating online showing the father and son lying in a massive puddle, while other Kansas State fans tried to separate the pair.

Tim Fitzgerald was the first to report on the ridiculous situation that transpired on the streets of Dublin.

"GoPowercat has confirmed that there was a postgame confrontation at Aviva Stadium involving Mark Johnson, father of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, and another man believed to be Mr. Johnson's eldest son," Fitzgerald reported on social media. "According to witnesses, the conflict turned physical. According to one source, no arrests were made stemming from this incident. There is reportedly video of the disagreement and at least one eyewitness is tied to Kansas State athletics."

First off, never get into a fight on foreign soil, and second, don't embarrass your kid for the entire world to see. This is one of those instances where only Avery Johnson will have to deal with the fallout, given that his family is not in the national spotlight on a weekly basis.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Family Apologizes For Embarrassing Avery Johnson

On Sunday, Mark and Anthony Johnson released a statement, apologizing for their actions and the fight that took place.

"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland," both said, via On3. "Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.

"We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies."

Yep, that sounds like a statement coming straight from a public relations firm.

Oh, and I'm sure they resolved their differences on that long flight home from Ireland, though I imagine they were not sitting together while realizing just how immature and ridiculous they looked while embarrassing Avery Johnson.

Grow up, folks. Stop putting your kids through this type of nonsense.