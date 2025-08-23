Chaos Breaks Out Among Kansas State Fans In Dublin, Reportedly Involving Family Of Wildcats QB Avery Johnson

Getting into a fight while in another country is never a good idea, which should be an obvious statement, though some Kansas State fans tried to test their chances of spending the night in a local Dublin jail following the Wildcats' loss to Iowa State.

There are few things worse than being arrested in a foreign country, especially after spending thousands of dollars in expenses to watch your favorite team lose in the season-opener. Luckily for a few Kansas State fans, they avoided the arrest, but are now going viral on social media for looking like total idiots following the game on Saturday.

According to Tim Fitzgerald, who covers Kansas State for ‘Go Powercat’, there was reportedly a confrontation this afternoon that involved family members of quarterback Avery Johnson that transpired after the game.

"GoPowercat has confirmed that there was a postgame confrontation at Aviva Stadium involving Mark Johnson, father of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, and another man believed to be Mr. Johnson's eldest son," Fitzgerald reported on social media. "According to witnesses, the conflict turned physical. According to one source, no arrests were made stemming from this incident. There is reportedly video of the disagreement and at least one eyewitness is tied to Kansas State athletics."

Look, I understand that when alcohol starts flowing, folks do some stupid things. But, the liquid courage that you're consuming doesn’t mean you then have to take it to the streets to settle some type of argument that was clearly bubbling.

Parents of athletes can be embarrassing enough as it is, with plenty of them trying to live their lives through the kids, which never turns out to be a great situation.

In this case, there is now video on social media showing two men rolling around in a massive puddle, which looked to have started after the pair had already thrown hands.

Is this the father of Avery Johnson? That I cannot be 100 percent sure of, but I can tell you that during the video you can clearly hear multiple people saying ‘that’s your dad', which lines up with what Tim Fitzgerald reported this evening. There has been no confirmation from either the school, or the family, if this is in fact the family of Avery Johnson. But, news like this usually comes in pairs.

Either way, this is a truly embarrassing moment for these fans. And if that IS Avery Johnson's father and sibling, they should be ashamed of putting this type of attention on the Kansas State quarterback.

Just another example of folks not being able to control themselves, and in this case, it might just be family members of the starting quarterback.

Grow up, take the loss, handle your business personally, and don't risk ending up in a jail cell thousands of miles away from home.