Security Lights Up Fan After Kansas Upsets Colorado: WATCH

One fan learned the hard way that running on the field might end in disaster.

The Kansas Jayhawks upset the Colorado Buffaloes 37-21 this past weekend in a game played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

It was a great game, and a devastating blow to Colorado's postseason hopes.

Security lights up fan on the field after Kansas/Colorado game.

Well, one fan took things a bit too far after the upset victory for the Jayhawks. In a video shared by Landon Reinhardt, you can see security tackling a fan who ran onto the field while the players were still on it.

Watch the funny footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As the kids say, if you play stupid games long enough, you'll eventually win a stupid prize. Rushing the field with thousands of other people is one thing.

We saw that multiple times this past weekend, including when it wasn't justified. Looking at you, Nebraska!

However, going solo when the police can solely focus on you certainly seems like a risky proposition. Instead of celebrating with Kansas players, security took down that dude like it was nothing.

Not the happy ending he was likely hoping for!

Next time, wait for more people to go with you. There's strength in numbers. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.