Nebraska Fans Behave In Pathetic And Embarrassing Fashion After Win: WATCH

Nebraska football fans behaved in humiliating fashion after beating Wisconsin.

The Badgers fell to 5-6 after losing to the Cornhuskers 44-25 in Lincoln, and the victory made Nebraska bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

It was also the first win for Nebraska over Wisconsin since 2012. Now, that might sound impressive on paper, but it's not.

Nebraska storms the field after beating Wisconsin.

It's not impressive at all because the Badgers entered the game .500 and as one of the worst teams in the B1G.

Yet, that didn't stop Cornhuskers fans from acting like they'd won the Super Bowl. You can watch the pathetic field storming below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, I want to make it clear that I have a lot of readers who I email with all the time who are big Nebraska fans.

I respect the hell out of Cornhuskers fans. They're easily among the best fans in college football, if not the best fans in the entire sport. Salt of the Earth people, and I loved my time in Lincoln when I visited in 2019. Do not take this as an attack on the common Nebraska fan.

It's not at all. You're all welcome to drink a beer with me whenever you want, but I get paid to call a spade a spade.

What are my two rules for storming the field or the court? What are they? For those who don't know, let's have a quick refresher:

Upsetting the top-ranked team in America.

Winning a conference title as a team that rarely does so.

Was Wisconsin the top-ranked team in America? Not even close. Did Nebraska win the Big Ten Saturday night in Lincoln?

Absolutely not. So, what the hell are these fans doing? I know Nebraska has fallen on hard times, but I had no idea things were this bad mentally for fans of the Cornhuskers.

Storming the field against a Badgers team that entered the game with three straight losses and maybe the worst offense in the B1G isn't just sad. It's downright pathetic.

This is America. In this country, we go to the moon, win World Wars, develop every cool thing in the world and we don't apologize for demanding excellence at all times. That's the standard I expect, that's the standard my family expects, that's the standard George Washington expected and it's the standard everyone who craves success expects.

I guess the good fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln missed the memo because beating a bad Wisconsin team is *NOT* justification to storm the field.

To the good people of Nebraska, I still love you, but you need to have higher standards. Much higher standards. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.