Kansas Men's Basketball Coach Bill Self Undergoes Heart Surgery After Experiencing 'Concerning Symptoms'

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self was hospitalized after experiencing "some concerning symptoms," but he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday night, the two-time national championship coach had to undergo a procedure on his heart in which he had two stents inserted (stents essentially open up arteries that have begun to narrow). Fortunately, he is expected to return to great shape shortly.

"Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday," Kansas said in a statement. "He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he had two stents inserted. The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery. He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."

This is the second time in three years that Self has undergone a heart procedure. In 2023 , he missed the entire Big 12 tournament because he had to go to the emergency room for another heart problem.