Kamala Harris Blasted For Yet Another Fake Accent She Used In SNL Skit

Another day, another fake Kamala Harris accent.

The Democratic presidential candidate made what is likely her last pop-culture appearance in a skit on Saturday Night Live, and if you were expecting it to be funny, well, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

Read: Attention Women: It's Crucial To Get It Right With First Woman President; Kamala Isn't Right | Babcock McGraw

The whole premise of the skit was that Maya Rudolph (who is playing Kamala Harris for the comedy show) needed someone to talk to about the stress of the impending election weighing on her. Who better to talk to than the real Kamala Harris?

(If you ask me, anyone would be better than listening to that cringy psycho, but I digress).

The two-minute embarrassment to comedy gave me second-hand embarrassment, and I’m sure you’ll get a similar feeling when you are done watching it.

Perhaps the most embarrassing part of this cringefest (there were many) was that she used another fake accent, this one was an attempt to appeal to black audience members. She only used it at the beginning of her bit, and then she seemed to just drop it cold turkey (good thing too).

For those of you at home, I think that is officially her 1,000th accent we’ve seen from her in the past few months. Of course, I’m exaggerating, but it is ridiculous that she’ll manufacture some terrible accent just to appeal to whoever she thinks is watching.

The funny part for her is that it only detracts from her appeal - not that she had a lot to begin with anyway. And lest you think this is just some random dude at his keyboard thinking this, there are tons of other people that thought the same thing I did.