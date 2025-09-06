Is Kalen DeBoer Already On The Hot Seat At Alabama?

Even after the Ohio State Buckeyes took down the Texas Longhorns and preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning struggled in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup, the conversation the rest of the week centered on Kalen DeBoer’s future.

Alabama, under DeBoer, was the week’s biggest disappointment, going into Tallahassee and getting blown out as a big favorite by a Florida State team that went 2-10 in 2024. That 2024 season also saw the Crimson Tide lose to Vanderbilt and get dominated by a 6-6 Oklahoma team before losing in the ReliaQuest Bowl to the Michigan Wolverines.

Still, it’s Alabama, and after another typically strong recruiting class ahead of 2025, expectations in Tuscaloosa were high that DeBoer and the Tide could return to prominence. They've had just one game, but early returns were disappointing, to say the least. Alabama dropped 13 spots in the AP Top 25, falling to No. 21. It’s the first time since the 2008 preseason poll that the Tide have been ranked in the 20s. Even that season, just the second under Nick Saban, ended at No. 6. Suddenly, their schedule—which includes a road game at No. 4 Georgia and matchups with LSU and South Carolina—looks a lot tougher.

Despite a $70 million buyout, speculation has already started that another disappointing season could put DeBoer on the chopping block.

Is Kalen DeBoer In Trouble If Alabama Season Goes Sideways?

On3’s Andy Staples said earlier this week he believes that if DeBoer loses a few more games this season, he’ll be let go.

"If you have 3 more losses like that this year, he's going to be fired," Staples said. "I don't care how big the buyout is. It's Alabama. You can't go 8-4."

It’s a bit hard to square this with Nick Saban saying Alabama and the SEC are being wildly outspent by the Big Ten when it comes to bringing in players. If Alabama doesn’t have the resources to compete with Ohio State or Michigan for top recruits, how does it have $70 million to fire a coach? Yes, there’s a difference between name, image and likeness (NIL) collectives and the program itself, but an expenditure that size would surely require donor and booster support—the same donors and boosters who, in theory, also fund NIL efforts.

Not to mention Alabama would then have to commit tens, if not hundreds, of millions more to land a top head coach. And who would that coach even be? It’s hard to see Kirby Smart leaving Georgia, Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson, Ryan Day leaving Ohio State or Steve Sarkisian leaving Texas. It’s not as if Lincoln Riley has impressed at USC. Dan Lanning, Lane Kiffin, Josh Heupel or James Franklin could make sense. But each would require a massive investment. There are "cheaper" targets such as Kyle Whittingham or Matt Campbell. But would that really excite the Alabama fan base?

Firing DeBoer would mean eating $70 million, and a top target would likely require another $100 million commitment. It’s hard to see that happening unless things really go off the rails. An 8-4 finish would be disappointing; 6-6 would be a disaster.