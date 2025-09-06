Alabama Fan Vows To Use Potential Powerball Winnings To Fire Kalen DeBoer, Donate To Church

I know things are bad in Alabama right now for football fans, but my goodness, things have taken a weird turn following the loss to Florida State last weekend. This time, the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot is involved.

The one question that is always asked when the Powerball number starts increasing to some type of astronomical level always centers around what that person would do with the winnings.

Usually, it's helping the family out, paying off a bunch of debt, donating to the local charity, or making sure they never have to work another day in their life. Sometimes, you get a random truck purchase, or buy an enormous house in the middle of nowhere and tell folks to leave you alone.

Nope, not for this Alabama fan, who is clearly fed up with the current direction of the football program.

The ‘We Want Bama’ Era Is Over — College Football Is Out For Blood, Kalen DeBoer Better Figure It Out Quick

When asked outside a gas station, just over the Alabama/Tennessee border, about what she would do if her numbers matched the winning Powerball ticket, the football program caught another stray.

"I tell you exactly what I'd do with the first $70 million," Susie from Guntersville told WHNT. "I'd pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama. And then I'd take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD (Athletic Director). I'd give my church money, I don't know how much of what I'll have after I pay my taxes.

"But, I'm sure I'd have plenty with this kind of deal. I know I'm not gonna win, I just hope I win some scratch-offs."

God Bless, College Football In The SEC

I love this enthusiasm from Susie, knowing that just getting a few scratch-off winners would make her day. At least it would pay for the gas that it took to drive across the Tennessee state line to purchase the tickets.

And yes, this is a weekly thing for Alabama residents, since my home state has no idea about how to pull their heads out of their rear-end and actually implement a lottery system.

Do you know how tiring it was every weekend when I was growing up to drive over the Mississippi state line just to purchase a lottery ticket? It was infuriating, but that's no longer my problem.

As for the Alabama football program, they are just praying that Susie doesn't win the powerball. Because if she does, Susie will become one of the biggest donors for the athletic department, and I promise you they aren't going to turn down free money from the Guntersville, Alabama football fan.