SEC Media Day: Alabama's Kadyn Proctor Changing The Narrative On How 'Big Guys Smell,' With Cologne Collection

Kadyn Proctor is taking a stand on the narrative of big guys smelling, which should be commended.

ATLANTA - Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor took to the podium on Wednesday morning at SEC Media Days, smelling like a million bucks, and I'm not talking about his NIL deal.

There has been plenty of talk about the upcoming season, with a number of different takes on what Kalen DeBoer will do in his second year at the helm in Tuscaloosa.

But for Kadyn Proctor, who said he was not worried about NIL deals or revenue-sharing at this point in the summer before Fall camp, he might want to get his representation on the phone with someone who operates a cologne business.

Turns out, not only is Proctor passionate about playing football, but he has a keen sense of self-awareness when it comes to how refreshing he smells at all times. Yes, Kaydyn has a cologne fascination that has led to him stacking bottles around his place in Tuscaloosa.

Some might call it a problem, but Proctor just wants to smell good, while also changing the narrative around how the ‘big guys’ on the offensive line present themselves.

"I'm glad you asked that question because that's something I'm passionate about. So, how I see it is, if you're a big guy, you can't stink. You gotta be fresh man, because the narrative right now is ‘oh if you’re big, you stanky, smelly, sweaty', and that's not how it goes for me. That's why I've been saying to flip the narrative, and that's something that kinda started when I was in elementary school when my dad put a little cologne on, smelling good for the little ladies.

"That's kinda what it's been, carried over to my life. Probably right now I have 170 bottles of cologne. It's really just about smelling good."

It seems as though Proctor's agent is missing out on a few potential opportunities to get their client a pretty nice endorsement deal. Maybe that will change in the coming days, though Kadyn pointed out that he was not worried about any of the conversations around NIL or revenue-sharing at this point in the summer.

Either way, this 6-foot-7 offensive lineman is trying to change the narrative about guys his size, and for that, I salute him.

One bottle of cologne at a time.