USMNT Forward Tim Weah Didn't Seem To Enjoy His Visit To White House, Or Hearing Trump Talk Politics

The USMNT star didn't sound like he wanted to visit the White House to begin with.

Prior to their FIFA Club World Cup match against Al Ain in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, Juventus players made a quick stop at the White House, and based on Tim Weah's comments about the experience, the visit was a surprise, and not one he seemed to particularly enjoy.

Weah, a member of the U.S. men's national team who was born in Brooklyn, told reporters after Juve's 5-0 win on Wednesday night that players "had no choice" but to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

"It was all a surprise to me, honestly — they told us that we have to go and I had no choice but to go so I showed up," Weah said.

"I guess it was a cool experience being in the White House for the first time. It's always wonderful but I'm not one for politics so it wasn't that exciting," Weah explained after being asked if it was an enjoyable experience.

"I was caught by surprise, honestly. It was a bit weird. When he started talking about the politics with Iran and everything, it’s kind of like, I just want to play football, man."

Weah calling the visit with President Trump a bit weird is certainly fair.

Weah, along with USMNT teammate Weston McKennie and other Juventus players and staff members, awkwardly stood behind the President as he fielded questions from the press in the Oval Office. It made for a very odd scene as Trump commented on a potential war with Iran, former president Joe Biden, transgender athletes, and the border.

Juventus will next take on Wydad AC out of Morocco in its next Club World Cup match. A quick pre-game stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't part of the plan with Sunday's match being held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.