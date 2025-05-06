Justin Tucker Faces Possibility Of Never Playing Again After Release By Ravens

He is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, which makes Justin Tucker a candidate to be immediately scooped up by a team wanting that kind of excellence after he was cut on Monday by the Baltimore Ravens.

But that's not how it's going to play out for Tucker.

Tucker's NFL Career In Jeopardy

Tucker is facing the more likely possibility that he doesn't play this year and, indeed, may not play ever again.

That's the reality facing the kicker, because he's not just another unemployed athlete looking for his next opportunity.

Tucker has multiple facts, obstacles if you will, opposing him that individually are challenging for an NFL player trying to find a new team. But combined, they could be career-ending.

Consider:

He is not at all employable right now because the team that valued him most and knows him best cut him amid an NFL investigation into multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior with massage therapists.

Other teams will see this move and understandably wonder whether the Ravens know something they might not.

NFL Still Investigating Justin Tucker

The NFL told OutKick on Monday that "the matter remains under review," meaning the league has not yet determined whether the allegations by up to 16 massage therapists alleging various inappropriate acts by Tucker are true or not.

Tucker has repeatedly and forcefully denied all the allegations and has hired a law firm to defend him. His wife Amanda has also staunchly supported him amid the controversy.

But the fact there have been no criminal charges or civil suits brought against Tucker has seemingly worked against him because he's been unable to raise a defense in open court. So Tucker finds himself in a sort of legal limbo: Accused but with no chance to clear himself publicly.

He's left to wait for the league's investigation to complete as his only way of finding vindication.

And, in the interim, no team is going to sign Tucker while he is under the cloud of a league investigation.

Yes, things can change if the league clears Tucker.

Sanctions Would Be A Career-Ender

But, just as surely, Tucker's NFL days would be all but over if the league collects evidence that leads to sanctions.

Sanctions would be administered through the office of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who would likely appoint a disciplinary officer to handle the issue.

Unfortunately for Tucker, league reviews under the Personal Conduct Policy do not have to meet high legal bars to determine guilt or responsibility. The NFL's personal conduct policy has much lower standards.

And Tucker probably needs to be fully exonerated to continue to play. Why?

Because it is doubtful any team would take on the burden of adding a player coming off sanctions – fines or a suspension – after violating the personal conduct policy for inappropriate sexual behavior.

The Deshaun Watson Effect

The public relations hit of such an addition is real now. It's more powerful after the Deshaun Watson saga.

Most NFL front offices are unlikely to make that move in the face of how the Watson addition backfired for the Cleveland Browns.

Another huge problem for Tucker is he just delivered perhaps the worst season of his career and, at age 35, has the profile of a player who could be declining.

Tucker has authored six seasons in which he's connected on at least 90 percent of his field goal attempts. As recently as 2021, he connected on 94.6 percent of his kicks, including 6 of 6 from 50 yards or more.

But last season, Tucker's field goal percentage dropped to a career-low 73.3 percent. He missed on eight of 30 attempts.

The Ravens were facing questions about Tucker's ability after the season even before the sexual allegations were known.

Tucker A Player In Decline?

That kind of performance at Tucker's age doesn't suggest better days are ahead. Quite the opposite.

Teams, meanwhile, want their kickers focused on kicking. Nothing else.

There is no guarantee that's Tucker mindset right now. Teams may decide whatever mental or emotional distress Tucker has battled while defending himself from allegations which may or may not be true, could affect his future performance.

The truth of the matter is, NFL teams gamble on players all the time, including players with difficulties in their personal lives. But those gambles are balanced against the player's potential.

A team will take a chance on a player with great potential and ability even if he's facing trouble in some way.

But it's much less likely an NFL team would gamble on a 35-year-old player, coming off a career-worst season, and embroiled in a controversy that – rightly or not – would become a public relations battle for the club.

That's a lot of baggage to carry. So, yes, Justin Tucker may have played his final NFL game.