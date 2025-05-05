Ravens Cut Justin Tucker Saying It's A 'Football Decision' Amid Inappropriate Sexual Allegations

Everyone pretty much expected the Baltimore Ravens to cut ties with Justin Tucker this offseason after 16 massage therapists accused the kicker of inappropriate sexual behavior, because of the sheer number of accusers and stories.

This despite Tucker's repeated strong denials of any wrongdoing, including one delivered to OutKick.

A Decision Despite No Official Resolution.

But despite no civil or criminal resolution on the matter, the Ravens obviously made up their minds about the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

The signs of that were that club officials repeatedly declined to speak publicly about their investigation or next steps.

And they instead deferred to an ongoing NFL investigation as their guiding light on the matter.

Until they didn't.

Because the NFL is saying the Tucker investigation isn't over.

"The matter remains under review," an NFL spokesman told OutKick.

If Not NFL Investigation Then What?

So what reason are the Ravens using for releasing Tucker on Monday?

A "roster" decision.

A "football decision."

Like, seriously?

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement explaining the decision. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.



"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade.



"We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

Ravens Reason Is Legal Speak

Look, an NFL team is a private business and its inner workings are its own. The Ravens can decide to cut Justin Tucker for whatever reason they wish.

But don't tell us it's about something it is not.

Because, frankly, the Ravens haven't played football in a while for football decisions in May.

And even if the club, which drafted Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round, decided it was making a football decision, those are typically made after a competition of some sort.

A competition, in this case, perhaps held in the offseason or training camp or preseason seemed appropriate because, again, Loop is a rookie.

Nope.

The description of what the Ravens actually did Monday feels like so much legalese. They're cutting their star kicker for his off-the-field issues, but don't wish to say that in case those off-the-field issues are proven to be nothing, and then they look bad.

Ravens Go With Loop

One supposes the team is also trying to be respectful to Tucker by not mentioning the off-the-field issues.

Loop, who has never kicked a football in an NFL game, is the new presumptive kicker for the Ravens. And Tucker, who has been named to seven Pro Bowls and is a five-time All-Pro, is out.

It had nothing to do with football.

This was all about allegations – still under investigation – about alleged inappropriate sexual behavior.

Period.