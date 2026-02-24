Justin Thomas May Be Glutton For Punishment With Announcement Of PGA Tour Return

Justin Thomas has not made a start on the PGA Tour since last September, having been sidelined while rehabbing from a microdiscectomy procedure he underwent in November. His hiatus from the game will come to an end next week, which is a peculiar decision given the venue.

The Tour heads to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week for what will be the third signature event of the 2026 campaign. While the $20 million purse and limited field make for an intriguing endeavor, it could be a punishing one for Thomas.

In his defense, he's well aware that making his return to action at Bay Hill is going to be an epic challenge.

"Look, I obviously want to and would love to play well next week, but I’m also understanding that it'll be, what, almost five, six months since I've played a competitive tournament, so I’m not exactly expecting anything great," Thomas said after competing in a TGL match on Monday night. "But at least everybody else will be struggling with me at Bay Hill, so that'll make me feel a little bit better, hopefully."

It has to be difficult, mentally, for Thomas to tee it up in any event, let alone a signature event, with the mindset of not having any real expectations, given that he's a two-time major champion. Then again, if he can go out and compete with no added personal pressure, he may be pleased with his finish on the leaderboard when he looks up on Sunday, barring he makes the cut after 36 holes.

Bay Hill was the eighth-toughest course on the PGA Tour last season, including major championship venues, with a scoring average more than half a stroke over par. It was the fourth-hardest Par 72 track on Tour, ranking just behind Augusta National.

Thomas won the RBC Heritage last season, snapping what was nearly a full three-year drought without finding the winner's circle.