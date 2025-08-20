Justin Thomas Shares Story About His Attempt At Trolling Tiger Woods Backfiring In Epic Fashion

JT came at The Big Cat, and it did not work out too well.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been close friends for years, and while one of them is arguably the greatest golfer to ever live and the other is a two-time major champion, their friendship is no different from other great ones in the sense that they constantly take digs at one another.

Woods gifting Thomas a tampon during the 2023 Genesis Invitational - which Tiger unnecessarily apologized for shortly after - certainly stands out as a great representation of how close the pair is.

As it turns out, Woods was getting the best of JT in the trolling department years before the infamous tampon made an appearance.

Speaking with the media ahead of this week's Tour Championship at East Lake, Thomas was asked to share his favorite memory from the event outside of him winning the FedEx Cup back in 2017. This led him to share a fantastic story about FaceTiming Woods during a practice round at the course in 2020.

"Probably my best memory, and I couldn't even tell you what year it was. It was probably — I guess it would have been 2020," Thomas said. "I remember playing here, playing a practice round and walking down 18 and FaceTiming Tiger, because he wasn't here and didn't qualify, just showing him how the course was and how great it was."

It was a solid effort of needling from JT, but coming at The Big Cat is a risky game, and on that day, Thomas learned that the hard way.

"Then, he acted like his phone cut out and then he called me back two minutes later with green jacket on. I remember that very, very, very vividly. Just a typical conversation of thinking I am having some kind of upper edge, and I get shut down and put in my place pretty quickly," Thomas continued.

Woods 1, Thomas 0.

Thomas and Woods have played plenty of tournament golf and practice rounds together, but they also link up on the course quite a bit recreationally, given the fact that they both call Jupiter, Florida, home.

Woods hasn't teed it up in an official event in over a year at this point, and while every golf fan is hoping for one more run out of the now 49-year-old, it's fair to assume JT would love to see the same.