Justin Fields Reveals He's 'Addicted' To Something You Might Not Expect

They say being addicted is not a good thing, and most of the time, that’s true. Drugs, pornography, gambling, and plenty of other things are horrible for your overall health.

But New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is, in his words, addicted to something extremely constructive.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Fields highlighted that to start every day, he reads the Bible. It is this activity that he simply can’t shake and that he feels it improves his life.

"I’m low-key addicted to getting in my Bible each and every day just because I learn something new every day, and I'm able to apply it in my everyday life," Fields said. "I encourage y’all to go read a little bit."

That an NFL star is a Christian is nothing new. Dozens of players - from C.J. Stroud to Patrick Mahomes - have expressed their faith in Jesus publicly or have a Bible verse in their social media profiles.

But few talk about their willingness to read the Bible, even when they are going through rough patches in their season or career . Fields’ willingness to openly talk about his faith and how he lives it out during struggles indicates that his faith is genuine and not dictated by circumstances.