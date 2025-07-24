Justin Fields Carted Off Field With Toe Injury On Second Day Of Jets Training Camp Practices

Jets Lost Aaron Rodgers In First Game Of 2023 And Could Lose Justin Fields After Only Second Practice Of 2025

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields left practice Thursday on a cart with a toe injury. Yes, the Jets are cursed.

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters it was a toe on Fields' right foot but didn't know which toe or, more importantly, the severity of the injury.

One source confirmed to OutKick it is a dislocated smaller toe.

Justin Fields Injured And Tyrod Taylor Steps In

It could be a minimal issue. Or not. That remains to be seen.

"Listen, I don't know the severity fo the injury," coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. "I do know it's a toe on his right side. And, listen, we have an outstanding backup in Tyrod [Taylor] … so, listen, we're all good."

All good?

The fact the head coach is already talking about the backup quarterback stepping in after the starter is carted off the field is not all good. And this happening on the second day of practice? On only the second set of repetitions for the first-team offense? And none of this even in pads yet?

Sorry, coach. Not all good.

At least Aaron Rodgers got to the first regular season game and the fourth play of the 2023 season before rupturing his Achilles.

Jets Are Drama Magnets

And, look, no one is saying Fields is out for the season or even an extended period of time. He's definitely going to have some foot soreness for a minute. So, there's still get a chance the Jets got it right by signing him to a $40 million contract.

But NFL people are noticing the Jets pratfall all over themselves a lot.

And this adds to that narrative.

Fields pulled up after rolling right and throwing an incomplete short pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, according to media accounts. Fields then went down, sat on the ground briefly and limped off the field with the assistance of a trainer.

After a trip to the medical tent he was carted back to the facility.

"I'm assuming someone stepped on his toe," Glenn said. "It had to be because of the nature of the call that we had as an offensive play-call. Again, I want to look at the tape to be sure."

The assumption is Fields will get an MRI to give the team a full scope of the dislocation – which toe and what side of that toe is important.

A Trade For Kirk Cousins?

And so, what now?

Well, if the injury is not severe, the team merely hands the reins over to backup Tyrod Taylor until Fields returns as the unquestioned starter. The team also has developmental quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook on the roster.

But if the injury is going to cause Fields to miss significant time, or, if the Jets have bigger designs on competing in the AFC East, they can try to trade for a better veteran quarterback. Can you say Kirk Cousins?

Cousins is the first name every NFL front office, media member and fan base will turn to during training camp as the plug-in savior for a season should a starting quarterback get injured.

A trade for Cousins is admittedly unlikely. But until all the facts are in, it cannot be dismissed as a possibility.