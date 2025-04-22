Former First-Round NFL Draft Pick Justin Blackmon Reportedly Unable To Fit In Cop Car During Arrest

More troubling reports have emerged regarding Justin Blackmon's recent public intoxication arrest over the weekend.

The former fifth-overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2012 NFL Draft was charged with public intoxication, according to the Payne County, Okla. Sheriff's Office. Oklahoma State University Police were dispatched to a report of a "large black male" lying on the ground at 1:32 am Saturday.

According to TMZ, when officers arrived, Blackmon had wandered into a nearby campus building. Officers then noted that his speech was slurred, his clothes were wet, and he was not steady on his feet.

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, Blackmon repeatedly stated he was going to "Stillwater" ... but when told that was a town and not an address, he replied by admitting he did not live in that area and said, "You got me."

Alleged photos of Blackmon's mugshot made the rounds on social media over the weekend, as the former Oklahoma State star was unrecognizable.

Officers ran into issues during the process of Blackmon's arrest. According to the report, officers had to use two sets of handcuffs "due to his body size and the girth of his wrists" before having to call for a larger vehicle to transport him in as opposed to a traditional cruiser "due to his body size." His report listed him as 230 pounds.

Blackmon was an unbelievably talented wide receiver during his time at Oklahoma State, as reflected by his two Biletnikoff Awards and two All-American honors, but quickly had his career derailed by substance abuse issues.

Blackmon was arrested in June 2012, just weeks after being drafted by the Jaguars, for driving under the influence in Stillwater, Okla. In April of the following year, after appearing in all 16 games for the Jaguars as a rookie, he received a four-game suspension by the league for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

In July 2014, Blackmon was arrested for possession of marijuana in Oklahoma before the Jaguars announced in October that the wide receiver had voluntarily checked into a 90-day program.

Blackmon was arrested for DUI again in December 2015 and was sentenced to one year in jail, a sentence that was suspended pending completion of one year of probation.

He ultimately played in just 20 NFL games during his career, one most believed would be one to remember when he took his talents to the league.