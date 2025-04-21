Former First-Round NFL Draft Pick Unrecognizable In Newly Alleged Mugshot

Former Oklahoma State standout wide receiver Justin Blackmon entered the 2012 NFL Draft as close to a ‘sure thing’ prospect one could ever imagine. The two-time Biletnikoff Award winner and two-time All-American looked like a wide receiver built in a lab to catch footballs and was taken fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but quickly had his career derailed by substance abuse issues.

More than a decade after his name was called in the NFL Draft, the 35-year-old appears to still be battling the same issues.

Blackmon was arrested over the weekend and charged with public intoxication, according to the Payne County, Okla. Sheriff's Office, although his name and photo are no longer listed in the inmate database.

An alleged new mugshot of Blackmon made the rounds on social media following his arrest, and the wide receiver is unrecognizable.

Blackmon was arrested in June 2012, just weeks after being drafted by the Jaguars, for driving under the influence in Stillwater, Okla., before being released from custody the same day. In April 2013, after appearing in all 16 games for the Jaguars as a rookie, he received a four-game suspension by the league for violating the league's substance abuse policy. That July, he underwent groin surgery and would only appear in four games during the 2013 season, his last campaign in the NFL.

In July 2014, Blackmon was arrested for possession of marijuana in Oklahoma before the Jaguars announced that October that the wide receiver had voluntarily checked into a 90-day program.

Blackmon was arrested for DUI again in December 2015 and was sentenced to one year in jail, a sentence that was suspended pending completion of one year of probation.

The former Oklahoma State star ultimately played in 20 NFL games catching 93 passes and scoring six touchdowns in his professional career.