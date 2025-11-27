Knicks Guard Josh Hart Latest Athlete Targeted In Massive Burglary Ring

Hart joins Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and other athletes targeted in escalating crime spree

These kleptomaniacs have no Hart.

In the age of social media, athletes live under a brighter spotlight than ever, and that makes tracking their every move almost effortless.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is the latest to pay for that visibility. During a September stay at The Dominick Hotel in SoHo, he was relieved of roughly $185,000 in jewelry, swiped straight out of his duffel bag, according to the New York Post

Two watches and a bracelet vanished without a trace.

Hart, 30, had been in Manhattan for an event alongside Giants legend Eli Manning. But when he returned to his room, he discovered his jewelry case had been cleaned out. No arrests have been made.

His case isn’t an isolated one. In late 2024, the FBI launched an investigation into what it described as a nationwide theft ring responsible for a rash of home burglaries targeting high-profile athletes.

Superstars from Joe Burrow to Patrick Mahomes — along with several Dodgers players — have seen their homes hit while they were away for work.

The FBI even warned athletes to avoid posting their travel plans, cautioning that thieves were timing their strikes for the "opportune" moment.

Most recently, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had about $200,000 in goods stolen from his Cleveland home — the same weekend he took his first snaps of pro-level action, entering Week 11 for an injured Dillon Gabriel. Sanders wasn’t thrilled about the break-in, though he finally got his debut.

Earlier this year, four Chilean nationals were arrested in connection with the burglary at Joe Burrow’s home. The FBI has indicated that foreign nationals may be behind the broader sweep of athlete break-ins — and that Burrow’s incident may be just one piece of a much larger operation.

