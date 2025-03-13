Josh Allen Shuts Down Reporter's Question About Buying Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld A Bigger Ring

Josh Allen is a very rich man.

The reigning NFL MVP signed a six-year, $330-million extension with the Buffalo Bills this week that includes a whopping quarter-billion dollars in guaranteed money.

After inking the deal, Allen spoke with reporters on a livestream with 7 News WKBW about how he's feeling and what he's going to do with all that cash. One reporter asked Allen if he has any of that money "earmarked" as he prepares to tie the knot with his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld.

"Maybe a bigger ring with the wedding coming up?" the reporter asked.

The three-time Pro Bowler laughed and responded, "Uh, nah, I think she likes the one she's got."

As she should.

Last month, GIA-certified gemologist Olivia Landau told PEOPLE that Steinfeld's 3.5-4-carat engagement ring likely set Allen back somewhere between $70,000 to $150,000, depending on whether the ring featured natural or synthetic diamonds.

Not too shabby.

BUT if Allen were to follow the age-old "three months' salary" rule, then he should be spending about $13.75 million on her ring set. That's probably a little excessive, though.

While Allen's $250 million guaranteed is an NFL record, his annual salary of $55 million is just shy of the league's highest paid player, Dak Prescott's $60 million. But the Bills' QB isn't sweating it.

"It's weird to say this, but what is $5 [million] more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?" Allen said. "It's not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life: Got a house, got a car, we're good."

Your sacrifice is very noble, Josh.