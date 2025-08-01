Josh Allen Praises Scottie Scheffler, Contradicts Tom Brady: ‘It Spoke A Lot To Me’

Well, it's pretty clear that one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Josh Allen, has a very different perspective than the best quarterback ever.

Allen knows better than anyone that doing things the right way doesn't always lead to the outcomes you want. That it's often more important to put value on things other than specific accomplishments. And that family and off-field pursuits can often be more rewarding than the fleeting high of winning games.

That, uh, is pretty much the opposite of how Tom Brady feels. And it took the best golfer in the world to draw the contrast between the two quarterbacks.

When Scottie Scheffler spoke to the media ahead of The Open Championship, detailing how he puts his family first and doesn't dwell on wins past the immediate rush, Brady had the exact opposite view.

Brady clearly viewed winning and the resulting satisfaction that comes from it as the ultimate reward, saying his family would see his sacrifice as an example of the value of hard work and dedication.

Josh Allen Has A Different Definition Of Success

"It's maddening," Allen told CBS Sports recently about believing he's had the right process but without commensurate results. "But at the same time, it helps put things in perspective about what matters in your life, and you figure out what that is fairly quickly. Scottie Scheffler had that really good interview before The Open that spoke a lot to me, and I really appreciate him sharing those words."

Allen said he has to have a similar mindset with the upcoming NFL season, trying to put his previous accomplishments behind him.

"Yeah, it's kind of crazy where you're coming out here and doing everything you can for a quick enjoyment of it, and then you're on to the next. It's like the MVP award. I don't look back and think about that night. It happened, and it was over with, and I'll never think about it again, to be honest. I'm so moved on to trying to help this team win football games this year."

He also explained that Scheffler's attitude mirrors that of the Buffalo Bills' locker room: put process first and the results will come. Allen said that mindset allows him to prepare for big situations without putting too much pressure on himself.

"For sure, and going out there and playing free -- and the main thing we always preach here is playing for each other and putting your best stuff out there," Allen said. "And as long as you're doing everything right [that's enough]. You can hope and pray for the best, but sometimes it doesn't happen. But we really do hope it does happen."

Obviously, Tom Brady had much more success in his career than Allen's had in his. Does that mean Brady's mindset is "correct" and Allen, and Scheffler's, isn't? Not necessarily. In football, results aren't dictated by just one player. And blaming yourself for every loss or putting your career first isn't always personally fulfilling.

Allen's Bills enter 2025 as essentially co-favorites with the Eagles and Ravens. And he'd surely love to put that career accomplishment behind him. He also knows he'll have plenty to be happy about even if he doesn't.