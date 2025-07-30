Tom Brady Criticizes Scottie Scheffler For Putting Family Ahead Of Golf Career

Tom Brady has never been shy about his dedication to his profession.

While the exact reason was never entirely confirmed, it was strongly rumored and suggested that Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen ended in part because Brady was so devoted to his playing career, particularly after returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after winning the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

So he might not be the most objective source on this issue, but Brady seemingly criticized the world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler for Scheffler's recent remarks about putting his family ahead of his career. In his most recent newsletter, Brady wondered why Scheffler thought he had to prioritize one over the other.

"Scottie said he'd rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive?" Brady wrote. "Sure, they're different blocks on the pyramid, but they're part of the same pyramid. They're connected! For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football."

Tom Brady Might Not Be The Best Source For Work-Life Balance

Brady continued, saying he felt like his immense work ethic with football helped him with being a father.

"My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives."

Not to criticize Brady for his perspective, and obviously as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL, he knows what he's doing more than any of us, but given his personal history, he's probably not the best source to go to for determining the correct balance between professional and family life.

Scheffler also clearly has a different view; for him, golf is simply what he's good at and where he earns his living, but his career pursuits don't define who he is. And if that career interferes with his family life in a way that he views as harmful, he's going to put his family first. Brady clearly views the work and effort he puts in as inextricably linked with who he is, and takes the opposite view that his children can learn lessons from his hard work.

Here's where Brady is conclusively wrong, however. Scheffler is the best golfer in the world, by far. He's the best golfer we've seen since peak Tiger Woods. And he's that good without making his career his sole focus instead of family time. Why should he change anything? And if he wants to retire sooner, more power to him, he's already earned his place in history.

Different strokes for different folks, as they say. It's a personal choice as to which is right.