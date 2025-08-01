Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Might Love Physics As Much As He Loves Football

Allen was ready to talk about science with his teammates on an episode of "Hard Knocks."

Josh Allen is known for being an all-world athlete who plays quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and who has a knack for losing to Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs (too soon?). But did you know that he’s also a wizard when it comes to physics?

The Bills are one of the featured teams on HBO’s "Hard Knocks" this season, something the team is not fond of . Nonetheless, it's happened, and thanks to this reality, we’ve found out something rather cool about Allen.

In between reps of a drill, Allen was overheard talking to some of his offensive linemen about Galileo Galilei. If you remember anything from sixth grade science class (I barely do), that name will ring a bell because he is one of the most famous astronomers of all time. He might even be the GOAT, but I’ll save that debate for more informed minds.

How it came up is beyond me, but Allen was sure as heck ready to talk about it. In the process, he revealed he knows quite a bit about Galileo and his contributions to science.

Check it out.

Allen is the reigning MVP, so he obviously dedicates time outside of practice to his craft. But it looks like he dabbles in the sciences as well.

After all, there’s no way he would remember all those facts from elementary school science classes, and he wouldn’t just casually bring it up if he wasn’t interested in it.

Don’t be fooled - there’s a lot more to Allen than his ability to throw a football.