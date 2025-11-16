Josh Allen Equals Feat Accomplished In NFL History By Only Other Player -- Josh Allen

Bills quarterback bounces back from early interception to account for 44 points against Buccaneers

It started out as a nightmare. Josh Allen, trying to avoid a first-offensive-series disaster against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scrambled away from a sack that would have been a safety by vaulting a pass with two hands into, well, trouble.

It was intercepted.

Bills Go As Josh Allen Goes

And soon his team, badly needing a victory to keep pace with the surprising New England Patriots and trying to wipe the bad taste of an upset loss last week from their lips, were trailing.

"Obviously want to start better," Allen said sheepishly afterward. "Boneheaded decision down there.

"Early on I just wasn't trusting what I was seeing. I was chasing some things."

So what happened next?

"I felt like I got into a rhythm," Allen said. "I felt like I saw what they were doing. I got the ball out a little bit quicker and put it into the right space and guys started making plays."

Josh Allen started doing Josh Allen things that no one else has ever done in NFL history, except Josh Allen

Allen Matches Own Unmatched Feat

What do we mean by that? There are two times in NFL history in which a player has scored three rushing touchdowns or more and thrown three passing touchdowns more. And both times it was done by Josh Allen.

Once happened last season against the Rams.

And the other time was Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Similar situation to last year," Allen said.

The Bills quarterback accounted for 36 points Sunday. And that's before mentioning he passed for 317 yards and ran for 40 more.

There's a phrase the new generation of football analysts has come up with that applies to Allen: He good.

Bills Have Been Inconsistent Lately

The small issue with Allen being not only the barometer that measures how the Buffalo offense operates, but the actual cause of the weather is that when he's good, they're good. And when he's not, they're not.

And that happens on an exponential scale.

That isn't a statement that only applies to this victory when Allen struggled early and then found himself later. It's been an issue this season.

Allen was amazing early in the season. Like, better than anyone else.

But he kind of struggled in recent games. And the Bills lost three of five, including a stunning upset loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Allen: Must Get Off The Wave

Allen understands the time for such epic rises and falls must end.

"We just got to do a good job of not riding the wave. trying to stay as level as possible, not getting too high, and not getting too low, you know?" Allen said. "Starting off the season and we're the best team in the world, we lose two in a row, you know, we're the worst team in the world.

"And it's like, we don't want to ride that wave. We just want to stay here, stay consistent, continue to work hard, put together game plans and go win on game days."

Three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns from the quarterback would certainly help.