Jordan Spieth Is Getting His Swagger Back, Predicts He's Going To Have A Monster 2026 Season

The former World No. 1 is very much looking forward to next season.

Jordan Spieth has not won a golf tournament since April 2022. He's certainly been trying to end that dry spell, but a myriad of injuries, life happenings like becoming a father of three, and the fact that winning on the PGA Tour is incredibly difficult have certainly played roles in him not finding the winner's circle.

Spieth, who was the No. 1 player in the world a decade ago, has been nowhere near the spotlight of professional golf for a handful of years. He's certainly been frustrated during his up-and-down stretch, but he is also well aware of what he's capable of and what it takes to get back to consistently contending and winning at the highest level, and he'd like to let the world know he's close to returning to that form.

Speaking to the media ahead of this week's Wyndham Championship, Spieth went on record saying next year is going to be his year.

"Next year's going to be a really good year for me, I can feel it. It's all coming along. I'll be healthy, and just structurally putting, the mechanics are all getting really, really close," Spieth said. "One good offseason should get me nailed down to where I could be as good as I've been. That's my goal."

Spieth's comment about getting back to where he could be as good as he's ever been is eye-opening, because Spieth at his best was damn-near generational. In 2015, Spieth won the Masters and the U.S. Open while finishing T-4 at The Open and solo second at the PGA Championship. He won The Open to complete three-fourths of the career grand slam two years later.

The biggest question mark surrounding Spieth now and probably for the remainder of his career is his health. He battled a wrist injury last season before undergoing surgery last summer, but has shown flashes with four Top 10 finishes in 17 events as he's clearly been building his confidence back inside the ropes.

The next few weeks will be major tests for his game. While a virtual lock to qualify for next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first playoff event of the year, he'll have to have a strong result in Memphis to qualify for the second stint while also having Ryder Cup implications undoubtedly on the brain.