Four Best Bets, 'One-And-Done' Pick For 2025 Wyndham Championship Includes 'Captain America'

The 2025 Wyndham Championship field turned out to be much better than I expected, with four players in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings: #7 Keegan Bradley, #12 Hideki Matsuyama, #14 Robert MacIntyre, and #17 Ben Griffin. Albeit Griffin plays in the Wyndham every year, as a North Carolinian, Keegan and Bobby Mac played last year.

Either way, there’s an explanation for the surprisingly strong field showing up at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro this week. The last few spots on the 2025 American and European Ryder Cup teams are up for grabs. Plus, this is the PGA TOUR's 2025 regular-season finale, and the last chance for guys to clinch a FedExCup Playoff berth or secure their TOUR card for 2026.

I should skip the Wyndham since I'm ice-cold at golf betting. Last week's 3M Open 2025 could've been worse if I hadn't added a winning head-to-head bet to my card via X. Regardless, I still lost -0.57 units (u), and my 2025 PGA TOUR bankroll is -20.25u. That said, I'd like to find my groove before the postseason, too, so here are my best bets and One-And-Done pick for Sedgefield.

2025 Wyndham Championship Betting Card

Picks to win at Sedgefield Country Club

The following odds are from when I bet on the golfers listed below, and they may have changed since then.

Keegan Bradley (+2800) via BetMGM, risking 0.89u.

via BetMGM, risking 0.89u. Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) via FanDuel, risking 0.61u.

via FanDuel, risking 0.61u. Emiliano Grillo (+7000) via Caesars Sportbook, risking 0.29u.

via Caesars Sportbook, risking 0.29u. Victor Perez (+11000) via FanDuel, risking 0.18u.

Keegan Bradley (+2800)

If Keegan wins the 2025 Wyndham, he solidifies a spot in the 2025 American Ryder Cup team without the awkwardness of having to pick himself as the team captain. The first six in the Ryder Cup standings auto-qualify, while the remaining six are "captains' picks." Since the American team is weak this year, Bradley will most likely have to pick himself. But another win ends the debate.

He already has a second Travelers Championship last month (the first was in 2023), which is a "signature event" featuring a strong field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, etc. Keegan is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner and 2011 PGA champion, who plays well on short courses like Sedgefield Country Club. TPC River Highlands, host of the Travelers, is the shortest course on TOUR.

Bradley was T2 at both the Charles Schwab Challenge and Sony Open last year and T6 at the Sony Open this year, which are at comp courses to Sedgefield. You have to be accurate off-the-tee (OTT) at Sedgefield, and, according to DataGolf.com , he has gained strokes in driving accuracy on the field in eight straight starts on these short courses, which require more accuracy than distance.

The putter is Keegan’s weakest club in the bag, but the last two Wyndham champions, Aaron Rai last year and Lucas Glover in 2023, are also terrible putters. Nonetheless, Bradley gained nearly seven strokes on the greens at the Travelers and picked up strokes with his putter in the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open at courses with the toughest greens on TOUR.

Ultimately, between recent form, motivation, win equity, and course fit, Keegan should be the favorite at the Wyndham Championship, and anything above +2000 is a good number. Lastly, I'm so confident in Bradley's chances (and I feel like gambling), that I'm betting to profit 25u if he wins this week.

Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)

Inaccurate driving has held Hideki back since he won The Sentry 2025 to start the season. However, his driving woes have been mostly on difficult courses where you have to be long and accurate OTT. Driver usage is low at Sedgefield, and Matsuyama can "club down" to an iron on most holes. He gained strokes on the field in driving accuracy at the Travelers and Charles Schwab.

Furthermore, Hideki plays well on these shot-making, positional courses. Wedge shots and putting are the most important things to win The Sentry. Matsuyama won the FedExCup St. Jude Championship last year on a short course with Bermudagrass greens that penalized errant shots, and the 2022 Sony Open, which, again, is on a crossover course to Sedgefield.

Finally, his iron play has been "vintage Hideki" lately, and he is putting his a** off. He is second in this field for Strokes Gained (SG): Approach over the last 36 rounds, per Bet The Number. The 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist has gained strokes on the greens in six of his past seven starts. If you can guarantee he is hitting fairways, Matsuyama should be the favorite for the 2025 Wyndham.

Emiliano Grillo (+7000)

Maybe I was a week early on Grillo, who was my One-And-Done pick for the 3M Open. Emiliano made a few too many mistakes last week to win the "birdie-fest" like the 3M Open, but he still played well and shot in the 60s for all four rounds. Yet, Grillo is +7000 this week, compared to +5000 for the 3M Open, and his game fits Sedgefield as well, or even better.

One of Grillo's two PGA TOUR wins was the 2023 Charles Schwab with a similar field strength as the Wyndham's, at a course that compares to Sedgefield. Granted, Emiliano had a fantastic course history at the 3M Open, while he was T59 at the 2024 Wyndham and missed the cut at the only other Wyndham he played in 2017.

More importantly, Grillo is first in my 36-round models at Bet The Number and Fantasy National. Over that span, he is fourth in this field for driving accuracy, third in Par 4 scoring, eighth in Bogey Avoidance, fifth in SG: Approach, and fourth in approach shots from 100-175 yards, which is where a majority of the approach shots at Sedgefield come from.

Victor Perez (+11000)

Since 2010, the average odds of the Wyndham champion have been +14100. Hence, Perez is my "random 100-to-1 dart" because he is eighth in my 36-round model at Bet The Number. Also, Bermudagrass is his best putting surface, and Perez ranks second in this field for scoring on Par 4s from 400-450 yards, per Fantasy National, and there are eight Par 4s within that range at Sedgefield.

_____________________________

Wyndham Championship 2025 ‘One-And-Done Pick’: Keegan Bradley

"Game theory" is forcing my hand here because I'm 14th in the "Race for the 2025 Mayo Cup," and the 13 entries ahead of me have already used Keegan. While he should be the betting favorite, and Bradley is the highest-rated golfer playing in the Wyndham, it's a toss-up between him and Matt Fitzpatrick. Nevertheless, the "zag" angle wins the coin flip for Keegan.

_____________________________

I'll add bets to my PGA Tour 2025 betting record via X throughout the entire season.