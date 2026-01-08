Binnington Stuns Blues Bench With Bizarre Standoff, Refusing To Get Pulled In Blowout Loss

Yeah, this seems like something he would do...

Goalies are known for being some of the more "interesting" players on their respective rosters, but few are known for bizarre antics more than St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington.

His resume is stellar. Binnington led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019, helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, and has been named to Team Canada for the upcoming Olympics.

That said, he can be difficult.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery got a reminder of that.

On Wednesday night, the Blues paid a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks in a battle of some Western Conference basement dwellers.

It was a bad night for the Blues across the board with the Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar-less Blackhawks breezing to a 7-3 win, thanks to a 4-goal explosion in the second period.

Now, Jim Montgomery is a good coach, so who am I to question his decisions? That said, I would've given Binnington the hook after that second period.

He didn't do that, and instead left Binnington in to give up another two goals in the third period.

But after the seventh goal, Montgomery signaled for Binnington to come to the bench while the equipment staff prepared backup Joel Hofer to enter the game.

But Binnington just stood there and refused to come to the bench, while Hofer stood in the team's tunnel.

This is just so bizarre across the board. It's been a rough season for the Blues, but this looks like a sign of some serious dysfunction.

Binnington has a year left on his deal, which kind of made me wonder if we may be closing in on a point where he and the Blues part ways via a trade.

Or, it could just be another instance of Jordan Binnington being Jordan Binnington.

Remember when he tried to steal Alex Ovechkin's 900th goal puck by hiding it in his pants?

We'll have to keep an eye out to see if there's any fallout from this or if the team will chalk it up to standard-issue Jordan Binnington antics.