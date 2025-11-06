Alex Ovechkin Scores 900th Goal, Jordan Binnington Pulls Petty Puck Theft Move

On Wednesday in Washington, DC, there was some hockey history as Capitals captain and NHL goal-scoring king Alex Ovechkin became the first player to hit the 900-goal mark.

Obviously, that puck is now worth some serious coin and is a huge piece of franchise and league history, which might be why the guy who gave it up, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, tried to keep it for himself.

After breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record last season, every goal Ovechkin scores is uncharted territory. Of course, 900 is a big one, and it came in the second period of Wednesday's game.

Ovechkin forechecked hard and forced Binnington to turn over the puck behind the net. The Caps snapped it around the zone for a few seconds before the Great 8 slid a slick backhander into the back of the net.

That's a puck that should probably go to the Hockey Hall of Fame unless Ovechkin or the Caps want it for their collections, but Binnington had other plans.

He was caught on camera playing "Hide the Biscuit" but trying to subtly hide the puck in his drawers.

When I heard about this and saw it was Binnington who did this, my reaction was, "Yeah, that sounds about right."

Binnington plays with an edge and has a reputation for not shying away from confrontation or opportunities to practice some gamesmanship. Plus, if you rewatch that goal, you can understand why he might be a bit sour.

Fortunately for hockey history, a linesman saw this and retrieved the puck.

"Yeah, I just saw it," Ovechkin said after the game, per Fox News Digital. "You know, I’m not going to comment on it. Maybe he was trying to grab it to give it to (the linesman)."

I'm gonna guess that wasn't the case, but credit to Ovie for taking the high road.

The evening, unfortunately, got worse for Binnington as he got the hook after giving up four goals.