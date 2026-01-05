Jonathan Gannon Fired By Cardinals, Who May Have NFL's Least Attractive Opening

Black Monday's coach reaper has made a swing through the desert and understandably collected Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals.

The team is firing the coach who, frankly, was kind of in over his head the past three seasons, as his 15-36 record clearly shows.

Gannon's Cardinals were a mess in 2025.

Never mind that the team had a 3-14 season because it was worse than that. The roster was in constant flux because of injuries and other decisions, which included quarterback Kyler Murray. The coaching staff Gannon gathered was mostly inexperienced. And the club allowed 30 points or more in seven games, including in four of the final five games of the season.

That was a bad look for Gannon because he's a coach with a background as a defensive coordinator. And the regression didn't speak to him or his staff's ability to make players better.

Gannon's three-year performance against NFC West teams was 3-15. And the team in 2025 endured losing skids of five and nine games.

No bueno, as they say in some parts of Phoenix.

And now the big question: Is this vacancy in Arizona the worst of all the openings so far?

A Lot Of Openings With Positives

The Browns have an opening.

The Raiders have an opening.

The Falcons have an opening.

The Giants have an opening.

The Titans have an opening.

All those teams are arguably in a better situation than the Cardinals.

The Falcons have a better roster than just about any of those teams.

The Giants have a young nucleus and quarterback Jaxson Dart is an arrow-up kind of prospect.

The Titans have more salary cap space than any team for 2026, an estimated $83.5 million.

Las Vegas has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the Browns are locked in at No. 6 but have multiple first-round picks. The Raiders also have an estimated $74 million in cap space next year.

The Kyler Murray Question/Problem

The Cardinals have the No. 3 pick in the draft, which is good. But they have a major problem on their roster in that they don't know what to do about Murray.

Arizona is expected to move on from Murray in the coming offseason after seven seasons with the club. The No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Murray was limited to just five games last season because of a mid-foot injury.

Moving on from Murray will come with significant dead money salary cap ramifications for a team that is only middle-of-the-pack in cap space as is and is always watching its financial bottom line. The move would also obviously leave the team without a starting quarterback.

And, yes, general manager Monti Ossenfort will be responsible for navigating that issue along with the search for a new coach. Ossenfort is indeed staying put, according to the team.

But it's a lot, folks. The Cardinals are facing a lot.