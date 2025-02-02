Jon Stewart Shows Up To Knicks Game in Saquon Barkley Eagles Jersey, Rightly Gets Booed

This ranks among the most humiliating moments for a New York sports fan. Jon Stewart, of The Daily Show fame, made a bet with NY Knicks star Jalen Brunson centered around the Giants-Eagles face-off.

READ: Lakers Coach JJ Redick 'Ugly As Hell' Says Knicks Funnyman Josh Hart

Stewart, 62, was on the line for a truly shameful punishment: attending a Knicks game wearing a Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles jersey. He followed through during Saturday's Knicks versus Lakers matchup, and fans at Madison Square Garden booed the hell out of Stewart.

WATCH:

"A bet is a bet," a dejected Stewart posted on social media, sharing a picture of him in the jersey.

For any Giants fan at MSG on Saturday, watching Stewart in a Barkley jersey proved to be a real eyesore.

The Eagles' rivalry with the Giants has played out as a one-sided battle in recent years, with Philly continually humiliating the G-Men.

New York lost to the Eagles twice in 2024.

Most embarrassing for this NFC East storyline is the Eagles' ridiculously impressive first season with free-agent running back Saquon Barkley, a star weapon fumbled by the Giants.

Playing with a vengeance, Barkley rushed for more than 2,000 yards during the regular season and is setting Philly up for a Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stewart let New York down, and this time, it’s got nothing to do with his news coverage.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela