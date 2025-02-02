Jon Stewart Shows Up To Knicks Game in Saquon Barkley Eagles Jersey, Rightly Gets Booed

This ranks among the most humiliating moments for a New York sports fan. Jon Stewart, of The Daily Show fame, made a bet with NY Knicks star Jalen Brunson centered around the Giants-Eagles face-off.

Stewart, 62, was on the line for a truly shameful punishment: attending a Knicks game wearing a Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles jersey. He followed through during Saturday's Knicks versus Lakers matchup, and fans at Madison Square Garden booed the hell out of Stewart.

"A bet is a bet," a dejected Stewart posted on social media, sharing a picture of him in the jersey.

For any Giants fan at MSG on Saturday, watching Stewart in a Barkley jersey proved to be a real eyesore.

The Eagles' rivalry with the Giants has played out as a one-sided battle in recent years, with Philly continually humiliating the G-Men. 

Jon Stewart attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 129-123 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York lost to the Eagles twice in 2024.

Most embarrassing for this NFC East storyline is the Eagles' ridiculously impressive first season with free-agent running back Saquon Barkley, a star weapon fumbled by the Giants.

Playing with a vengeance, Barkley rushed for more than 2,000 yards during the regular season and is setting Philly up for a Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Comedian Jon Stewart attends a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks on December 4, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Stewart let New York down, and this time, it’s got nothing to do with his news coverage.

