Jon Rahm Sends Private Jet To Help Several LIV Golfers Escape Iran War Zone

Quite the friendly gesture.

PublishedUpdated

Jon Rahm to the rescue.

The war in Iran is affecting many things around the world, including professional golf and many players who live in the Middle East. Prior to this week's LIV Golf event in Hong Kong, several different players who compete on the Saudi-backed circuit found themselves in a tough, downright scary situation.

READ: LIV Golfer Makes Most-Embarrassing Bogey Imaginable Thanks To Bizarre Blunder On The Green

Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Detry, Lee Westwood, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and caddie Terry Mund were stuck in Dubai, and with airports being closed for an extended period of time due to military strikes across the Middle East, they were suddenly scrambling to get to Hong Kong prior to the start of the tournament.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

According to GOLF, LIV was considering flying the players to London, where they would then catch a flight to Hong Kong, but Rahm offered up a different plan.

jon rahm with his arms crossed

Jon Rahm sent a PJ to scoop up some of his LIV players. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Spaniard offered up a private flight out of Oman directly to Hong Kong. "Do whatever you have to do, but get them out of there," Rahm reportedly told his LIV team associates.

Getting from Dubai to Oman, however, was a challenge in itself, which Lahiri led by driving the group from Dubai to Oman's capital, Muscat, when airspace in the area eventually opened.

The flight from Oman left just after midnight on Wednesday and landed in Hong Kong roughly eight hours later, about 24 hours before the opening round of LIV Hong Kong began.

The flight arranged by Rahm was reportedly in partnership with the private aviation company VistaJet.

Rahm inked a multiyear deal with LIV prior to the 2024 season worth a reported $300 million, so sending a private jet across the globe to scoop up a handful of LIV players wasn't necessarily a large financial burden.
 

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.