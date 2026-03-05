Jon Rahm Sends Private Jet To Help Several LIV Golfers Escape Iran War Zone

Jon Rahm to the rescue.

The war in Iran is affecting many things around the world, including professional golf and many players who live in the Middle East. Prior to this week's LIV Golf event in Hong Kong, several different players who compete on the Saudi-backed circuit found themselves in a tough, downright scary situation.

READ: LIV Golfer Makes Most-Embarrassing Bogey Imaginable Thanks To Bizarre Blunder On The Green

Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Detry, Lee Westwood, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and caddie Terry Mund were stuck in Dubai, and with airports being closed for an extended period of time due to military strikes across the Middle East, they were suddenly scrambling to get to Hong Kong prior to the start of the tournament.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

According to GOLF, LIV was considering flying the players to London, where they would then catch a flight to Hong Kong, but Rahm offered up a different plan.

The Spaniard offered up a private flight out of Oman directly to Hong Kong. "Do whatever you have to do, but get them out of there," Rahm reportedly told his LIV team associates.

Getting from Dubai to Oman, however, was a challenge in itself, which Lahiri led by driving the group from Dubai to Oman's capital, Muscat, when airspace in the area eventually opened.

The flight from Oman left just after midnight on Wednesday and landed in Hong Kong roughly eight hours later, about 24 hours before the opening round of LIV Hong Kong began.

The flight arranged by Rahm was reportedly in partnership with the private aviation company VistaJet.

Rahm inked a multiyear deal with LIV prior to the 2024 season worth a reported $300 million, so sending a private jet across the globe to scoop up a handful of LIV players wasn't necessarily a large financial burden.

