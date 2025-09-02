Jon Jones Dodges Legal TKO As Charges Dropped In Crash Case

UFC legend Jon Jones had all charges dropped in connection with a February car accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced this week.

The Bernalillo County district attorney’s office shut down "Bones" Jones’ case Tuesday, admitting it had "reason to believe the defendant’s alibi defense is credible," per ESPN.

On February 21, cops rolled up on a minor wreck allegedly involving Jones. Inside the car, a half-naked woman claimed Jones had bolted before officers arrived. She later called a man she identified as Jones, and bodycam footage captured heated threats aimed at the officer mid-call. That led to charges of fleeing the crash and threatening a cop.

The case was actually filed twice against Jones due to clerical mistakes, sparking a flurry of dismissals.

Jones celebrated the legal win on X, writing that he was grateful the evidence proved he never left his house that night and that "the evidence spoke for itself."

He added that false accusations had disrupted his retirement, and he called on authorities to hold the accuser accountable.

Back in June, Jones addressed the situation in a since-deleted X post, saying the timestamps between calls did not line up and that his aggressive remarks came during "a completely different conversation" after he was already in a paranoid, defensive state.

Given Jones’ history, the case looked like another blunder.

In 2015, he was busted for a felony hit-and-run after fleeing a crash that injured a pregnant driver, later pleading guilty and receiving supervised probation. He also pleaded guilty to DWIs in New York in 2012 and in New Mexico in 2020.

Regarded as one of MMA’s all-time greats, Jones won the UFC heavyweight title but shocked fans by stepping away instead of facing interim champ Tom Aspinall.

Now, with this latest headache behind him, Jones dodges another stain on his record, even as off-cage antics continue to shadow his career.

Fans still question whether his legendary skills can eclipse the sideshow, but he is already teasing a blockbuster comeback, hinting at a possible UFC spectacle at the White House in July 2026.

