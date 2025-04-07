Johnny Gaudreau's Wife, Meredith, Announces Birth Of Third Child

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau may not be with us anymore, but his family legacy is continuing on in full force.

Last August, Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were riding their bikes in New Jersey, when they were struck by a drunk driver and killed. Of course, the NHL world was rocked by the tragedy, but other sports leagues paid homage to the American-born star as well.

During all the emotional turmoil that unfolded in the days and weeks following the incident, one of the saddest developments came from Johnny’s widow, Meredith. At the memorial service, she revealed that she was three-weeks pregnant with their third child.

That was gut-wrenching to hear, not because of the baby (all life is precious) but that Meredith lost her husband so early in their pregnancy.

While that is sad, now is a moment to rejoice. Meredith and her two other kids welcomed a baby boy into the world.

His name is Carter Michael, and he is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen.

Carter was born on April Fool’s Day (no joke), and is the second boy in the Gaudreau family (his older siblings are Noa and Johnny Jr). Meredith wrote in the caption that he looks just like Johnny, and that he was 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches, the exact same measurements of his dad.

What a precious gift he is. Congrats to the Gaudreau family.