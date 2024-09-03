Jaromir Jagr Posts Emotional Tribute To Former Teammate Johnny Gaudreau

Tributes are continuing to pour in following the tragic deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew after the two were hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last week while riding bikes in New Jersey, and one of the latest comes from Jaromir Jagr.

The seemingly ageless Czech forward spent his final season in the National Hockey League alongside Gaudreau as a member of the Calgary Flames during the 2017-18 season.

Jagr — who still plays professionally for the Czechia-based Kladno Knights — joined the Flames late that season and appeared in 22 games in which he tallied 7 points on 6 assists and one goal.

That lone goal in a Flames jersey was the final one of Jagr's storied NHL career and the primary assist went to Gaudreau.

"I honestly never thought I'd write a text like this to a post," Jagr wrote according to Instagram's translation. "Yes, that was my last NHL goal Yes, that was a pretty nice goal. Yes, it was a beautiful pass above all. Unfortunately, life can sometimes be incredibly cruel. Thank you, Johnny Gaudreau, for being there and giving hope to all the guys with your incredible performances that though they are not the biggest and toughest, they can succeed at the NHL world-class just like you did. My condolences to the whole family.

"R.I.P. to you and your brother."

Sean M. Higgins — the man behind the wheel of the car that killed the Gaudreau brothers — is facing two counts of vehicular after allegedly admitting to having consumed five or six beers before the incident, according to Page Six.

He is still in jail due to the mandatory 72-hour holding period being extended due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. He is expected to remain there until Thursday.

In the meantime, tributes like the one from Jagr are still coming in, and a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Matthew Gaudreau's wife, Madeline, and their unborn son, Tripp, has already raised more than half a million dollars.