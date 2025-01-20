John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson Refuse To Make Mark Andrews The Scapegoat For Ravens Loss

No one wants to forget Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills more than Mark Andrews.

The Baltimore Ravens' All-Pro tight end had a very tough fourth quarter. First, he lost a costly fumble that resulted in a Bills field goal to extend the deficit to 8 points. Then, with 1:33 left to play, Andrews dropped a would-be game-tying two-point conversion attempt to seal his team's fate.

Watch both plays here:

Buffalo held on to win, 27-25, punching a ticket to the AFC Championship game and sending Baltimore home empty-handed.

Coach, Teammates Defend Mark Andrews

But while fans on social media were quick to pin the loss solely on Andrews, head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson refused to point the finger.

"There’s nobody that has more heart, and cares more, and fights more than Mark. We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews," Harbaugh said after the game. "Mark will handle it fantastic, like he always does, because he’s a high-character person, he’s a tough person and he’s a good person. I’m proud of him just like I am all the guys."

A very frustrated Jackson echoed this sentiment and pointed out his own mistakes, instead. The QB was responsible for two of Baltimore's three turnovers on Sunday. First, he overthrew wide receiver Rashod Batemen on a first-quarter interception under pressure. Jackson later coughed up the ball while trying to escape more pressure, a fumble scooped up by Von Miller and run back 39 yards.

"We’re a team. First half I had two turnovers," Jackson said when asked about Andrews. "It’s a team effort. He’s been busting his behind, making plays for us. … All of us played a part in this game. It’s a team effort. I’m not gonna put that on Mark because he’s been battling all season. He’s been doing great things all season."

A former third-round draft pick for Baltimore out of Oklahoma, Andrews has just wrapped up his seventh NFL season. The three-time Pro Bowler has one year left on his contract.