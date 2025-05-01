John Elway Issues Heartfelt Statement On Friend Who Died Following Golf Cart Accident

John Elway's longtime friend, business partner and former agent has died after reportedly falling from a golf cart. He was 62.

Jeff Sperbeck was reportedly riding on the back of the cart driven by Elway when he fell from the moving vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt. Sperbeck was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

"We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck," the Sperbeck family said in a statement. "He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all. We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends the Elways and the many other clients Jeff called friends."

Sperbeck represented more than 100 NFL players during his career as an agent and business adviser. He became Elway's manager in 1990 and was instrumental in the legendary career of the Hall of Fame quarterback. After Elway retired from the NFL in 1998, the two remained close friends and business partners — teaming up for multiple ventures, including steakhouses and a winery.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement to ESPN. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff's wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Elway was reportedly driving the golf cart when the accident occurred. Thus far, there has been no indication that the former QB was operating the cart negligently, but the Riverside County Sheriff's Office plans to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The office wrote in a statement on Wednesday: "The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Sperbeck and will take appropriate action based on the outcome."