John Elway Driving Golf Cart When Longtime Agent Fell Off, Critically Injured

A longtime NFL agent is on life support after falling off the back of a golf cart driven by John Elway.

Jeff Sperbeck was reportedly riding on the back of the cart when he fell from the moving vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt. The incident occurred at The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., after Elway, Sperbeck and their spouses had attended the Stagecoach music festival earlier that day.

There has been no indication that Elway was operating the cart negligently.

Elway called 911, and the 61-year-old was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where the prognosis is bleak.

Doctors have informed Sperbeck's family that he will not recover, according to TMZ Sports. He's being kept on life support while doctors prepare to harvest his organs for donation.

Sperbeck represented more than 100 NFL players — including stars like Elway, Trent Dilfer, Joey Porter, Ronnie Lott and Jim Plunkett — during his career as an agent and business adviser. He became Elway's manager in 1990 and was instrumental in the legendary career of the Hall of Fame quarterback. After Elway retired from the NFL in 1998, the two remained close friends and business partners.

Following the success of Elway's Steakhouses, Sperbeck and the two-time Super Bowl champ founded the 7Cellars winery in partnership with iconic winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr.

Before the wreck, Sperbeck was still the acting president and CEO of his athlete representation company, The NOVO Agency Inc., which he founded in 2009.