John Cena Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

For years, WWE superstar John Cena's popular catchphrase has been "U Can't C Me!" before then delivering his "Five Knuckle Shuffer" finishing move on his opponents.

However, last week, the future WWE Hall of Famer's tone became much more serious when he said that the sun did indeed "see him," as he revealed he has been battling skin cancer.

"Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get because it is unpredictable, and you don’t know how bad it’s going to be," Cena told People. The 16x WWE Champion said that he had previously gone to the dermatologist and had a cancerous spot removed from his chest.

CENA HAS HAD MULTIPLE CANCEROUS SPOTS REMOVED

He then went back and found out he had another one on his shoulder that needed to be removed as his mind continued "to go to the worst-case scenario."

"A year later, I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder… If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them." Cena says that for years he didn't wear sunscreen - at first growing up in Massachusetts and then even when moving to Florida, the soon-to-be 48-year-old says he is now regretting that and urging others not to do the same.

JOHN CENA RETURNED TO THE WWE THIS YEAR

"The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be," said Cena.

"I’m in a great space in my life where [protecting myself] is what’s now important to me," the wrestling superstar continued. "And I’m so grateful to be able to dodge those two bullets, but I wear them as a reminder of, ‘Hey man, you need to take the extra few seconds to protect yourself every day.'"

The actor-turned-wrestler, who recently turned heel and a bad guy after returning to the WWE will have one last battle inside the ring when he faces Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship on April 21 at Wrestle Mania.

We'll see if he can pull out a victory there like he has so far with his skin cancer.

DO YOU THINK JOHN CENA WINS AT WRESTLEMANIA? TWEET ME : @TheGunzShow