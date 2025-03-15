John Cena, Clearly Not Self-Conscious, Suddenly Loses Bald Spot

John Cena is used to telling people, "You can't see me," but one thing everyone did see was a giant bald spot on the top of his head.

That was until Friday, when, out of nowhere, the bald spot was gone and replaced by some slicked-back hair as the 16x WWE World Champion gears up for one final professional wrestling run - only this time as a heel, also known as a bad guy.

CENA HAS BEEN GETTING RIPPED ABOUT HIS BALDING FOR YEARS

For Cena's last run as someone who the fans are supposed to loathe, despise and boo, no less, there was no way that he was going to go through showing some skin where his hair should be - especially after becoming the butt of jokes and memes in recent years.

What's hilarious is that, in typical bully fashion, it's always the so-called "tough guys" that end up being the most self-conscious, as we now see with Cena.

Cena's hair has become a bit of a rough patch with fans, with the WWE star even discussing it during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show years ago. "It has caused a tidal wave of emotional upheaval," Cena said at the time, while also ripping those that were so concerned about his looks.

Social media, of course, is absolutely loving the thought that they had something to do with Cena becoming so self-conscious that he needed to try and fix his hair issues.

"Bro, John Cena had enough of the memes!" one person tweeted, while another person called it "Hollywood Wizardry" because of how quickly the 47-year-old was able to somehow grow hair.

Unfortunately for fans that think that their ribbing had some sort of effect on John Cena's radical hair transformation, the truth may be that he is actually gearing up for another Hollywood film and that perhaps they also, didn't want their star to be bald.

Whether it's just a hair patch or a comb over or whatever it may be, all I know is this presents the perfect opportunity for a wrestler to completely mess with it the next time they face John Cena in the squared circle.