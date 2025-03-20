John Calipari's Vegan Daughter, Megan, Steals Spotlight As New-Look Arkansas Upsets Kansas

It's hard not to be a fan of John Calipari's work — he's baking up wins anywhere he goes.

After all, his first year as Arkansas' coach, following a memorable run at Kentucky, got even sweeter when Calipari's No. 10 Razorbacks upset Bill Self's No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks on Day 1 of March Madness.

The cherry on top was the CBS broadcast's fixation on Calipari's vegan baker daughter, Megan, who looked stressed as hell in the final moments of Arkansas' victory.

Megan Calipari breathed a major sigh of relief as the Hogs clinched it, 79-72.

Arkansas now faces the winner of St. John's-Omaha.

As OutKick's Anthony Farris aptly noted during the closing moments, it was at that point in the CBS broadcast that a star was born.

When she's not watching her dad's team with hair clenched in her fists, Megan spends her time crafting vegan pastries as the owner of "Earthly Provisions," a vegan recipe hub.

She's not a vegan, free-spirited, borderline Wiccan like Aaron Rodgers' former flame, Blu of Earth, but Megs is certainly embracing a holistic lifestyle.

"I love meeting new people and building relationships," her bio on the website reads, noting that she also creates "easy vegan recipes, from desserts to simple dinners to healthy snacks."

Expect to see more of this up-and-coming star in the Round of 32.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela